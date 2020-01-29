Tips for Valentine's Day outfits

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 2:38 PM, Jan 29, 2020

(WSAZ) -- Erica Deligne has three tips when it comes to dressing up for Valentine's Day.

Erica Deligne shares Valentine's Day outfit ideas and tips in Studio 3.

Visit her website, delightfullydeligne.com, to check out her outfit ideas for the holiday.

 