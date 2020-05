May is Mental Health Awareness Month. You may feel like it is easier working from home, but it can be hard to find the right balance between home and work life.

Chief Transparency Officer of TransparentBusiness, Moe Vela, on Studio 3.

Chief Transparency Officer of TransparentBusiness, Moe Vela, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to go over tips for keeping mental health a priority for employees and employers.

Click here to visit transparentbusiness.com.