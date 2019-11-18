Tips for safely putting up Christmas decorations

'Tis the season when families start to put up their Christmas lights and decorate their homes.

Before you hang your Christmas lights, there are a few safety tips you need to keep in mind.

But before you hang the lights, there are a few safety tips you need to keep in mind.

Fire officials say you should make sure you are using good quality light sets.

"You want to make sure you are buying lights that are designed for your application, whether it be outdoors or indoors. Also, look for the UL listing on the light boxes," said Steve Alley, deputy chief of the Ashland Fire Department. "That shows that the lights have been tested by UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and have been found safe to use."

Alley says you should also test your lights to make sure they are working properly, looking for any frayed or loose wires. He says that could short a circuit and start a fire.

If your light set is damaged, you should repair it or throw it away and replace it with a new one.

"When putting lights up, of course the big concern is running extension cords," Alley said. "Make sure that you also match your cords for outdoor use versus indoor use. You also want to be mindful of your connections in your lights and keep them elevated off the ground to keep them out of standing water. That can either damage the lights or cause more of an electrical problem."

He says when you are hanging your lights, don't use screws, staples or nails.

"When you use screws or nails, you take a chance on possibly nicking the wire and causing a short that way also," Alley said.

Injuries can also occur while you are hanging lights outside. Fire officials say many injuries occur from people falling from ladders or roofs.

"It's always good to have a partner with you, somebody that can hold the ladder for you," Alley said. "Also, be mindful if you are using an aluminum ladder and you do have extension cords around that you aren't pinching the cords with that or sitting the ladder on top of it, as that could cause an electrical hazard."

Alley also encourages you not to 'piggy-back' your cords and try to use as few cords as you possibly can.

"That will cut down on the overheating of the cords," Alley said. "A lot of people think that one extension cord outlet that is left is good to hook up another extension cord to and run more lights off it. Kind of keep it down to where each strand has its own plug."

When you are away from home or asleep, fire officials say you should turn off all your Christmas lights.

When it comes to your Christmas trees, experts say to follow the same steps -- check your lights to make sure they are working properly and avoid overloading circuits.

Alley says if you have a live Christmas tree, make sure you keep it watered daily. He says dry trees can be a fire hazard.

"If you have a live tree and it's shedding needles, that's bad," Alley said. "That means it's drying out, and dry trees are very highly flammable."

Alley also stresses the importance of having a working smoke detector. He says if you need one installed, you can call the Ashland Fire Department and they will come to your house and install it for free.

"Fires are hard anytime of year, but especially near the holidays they are that much more devastating," Alley said. "Usually the holidays are a time of joy and gathering, and if you will follow a few general safety tips, it will make your holidays a lot more enjoyable and a lot more memorable in a good way."