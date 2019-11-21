Tips on how to safely prepare your Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family to gather, and preparing a big meal for the holiday is a tradition for many families.

Firefighters are urging you to follow a few safety tips to avoid a cooking fire at your home this Thanksgiving.

But, the holiday can be hectic with so many people at the home. So it is very important to keep safety top of mind as you start making those preparations.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving Day is the biggest day of the year for home-cooking fires.

There are several safety tips firefighters suggest you follow when you are fixing that Thanksgiving meal.

Capt. Matt Winters with the Huntington Fire Department says it is important to make sure that someone is in the kitchen at all times and to never leave anything unattended.

He also stresses to keep children, especially small children, out of the kitchen and away from the stove.

"You don't want them knocking a hot pot off the stove and have it fall on them," Winters said.

He says if you have the burners on your stove turned on, make sure they actually have something on them.

He says another thing to keep in mind is the risk of injuries or burns while you are cooking.

"You get that chaos moving through the kitchen and it's very easy to quickly touch something or knock something over that will create that burn injury," said Capt. Winters.

Keep anything that can catch fire away from the stove-top and make sure you have a fire extinguisher that is easy accessible.

While many families like to put turkeys in the oven, deep-frying turkeys has become a very popular way to fix them.

Firefighters say deep-frying a turkey is one of the most dangerous methods and can easily cause a fire if it's not done correctly.

Winters says when you are deep-frying a turkey, make sure your propane tank is upright and is away from your fryer.

Make sure it is on a flat, level surface. Winters says to never deep-fry a turkey on your deck, patio and to never fix it in your garage or under a carport.

Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and make sure you dry off any excess moisture.

When you are putting the turkey in the oil, slowly lower it into the fryer so there isn't a quick reaction.

When you are cleaning up afterward, turn your fryer off and disconnect the propane. Winters says to then cover your grease and let it sit before you try to put it back in a plastic container.

He says you also want to have a fire extinguisher nearby and make sure it is marked 'ABC.' He says that has a dry chemical in it that will help to put out a grease fire if one actually happened.