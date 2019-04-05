Tips to help seniors avoid becoming scam victims

More than 200 people gathered in Huntington Friday to learn about the latest scams and how to avoid them.

The financial education event was called "Operation Scam Jam: Consumer University."

AARP West Virginia representatives, experts from AARP's Fraud Watch Network, West Virginia Money Smart Week partners, and other presenters spoke at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Unfortunately, the organizers say scammers are really good at what they do. They say that after a lifetime of hard work, people should be able to hang onto their own money.

Seniors are often the targets of scams. According to AARP, a Senate committee report from January shows older adults lose an estimated $2.9 billion every year due to financial scams.

To avoid scams, the committee provided these tips:

-Con artists force you to make decisions fast and may threaten you.

-Scammers disguise their real phone numbers, using fake caller IDs.

-Fraudsters sometimes pretend to be a government agency, such as the IRS.

-Con artists try to get you to give them personal information, like your Social Security number or account numbers.

-Before giving out your credit card number or money, ask a friend or family member for advice about the situation.

-Beware of offers of free travel.﻿

The committee also named the top 10 scams that targeted seniors in 2018:

1. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) impersonators who conned people into coughing up tens of millions of dollars

2. Unsolicited calls, including robocalls

3. Sweepstakes and Jamaican lottery scams

4. Computer tech-support scams

5. Elder financial abuse

6. Grandparent scams

7. Romance scams

8. Social Security impersonation scams

9. Impending lawsuit scams

10. Identity theft