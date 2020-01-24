Tips to keep your dog safe this winter

Over the past few weeks, the Jackson County Dog Pound has received multiple cases of missing dogs.

The Jackson County Dog Pound has received several cases of missing and stray dogs since the beginning of the new year. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

“You definitely want to keep your dogs home to keep them safe from thieves, hunters and predators,” said Jackson County Assistant Dog Warden Jennifer Hughes.

The pound says it has responded to several incidents of stray or missing dogs since the beginning of the new year.

“It seems like we'll go through spells where a lot of dogs will go missing at the same time,” Hughes said. “Of course we're always picking up strays and returning them to owners. There are times where there are lots back to back.”

While it's not ideal for any dogs to be out on their own, the staff at the Jackson County Dog Pound says it's important to keep your dogs and cats close to home and under close eye now more than ever, even if you have an invisible fence.

“So even if you have an invisible fence that keeps your dog in your yard, but it doesn't keep predators from going into your yard,” Hughes said. “So check on your dogs often.”

With coyotes in the middle of their breeding season, it puts dogs at risk of attacks and even at risk with hunters, making it an important time to keep your animals on a tight leash and tagged.

“We do find that people who see a dog with a tag on are more likely to report it or turn it in,” Hughes said. “So having that little tiny piece of metal hanging from the collar can make a huge difference.”

The Jackson County Dog Pound also told us that since it's getting cold outside, it's very important to make sure your dogs stay warm over the winter.

If you have a dog that stays outside, they recommend that the inside of the dog house has straw, because that will keep your dog warmer than blankets that could gain moisture.