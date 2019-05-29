Tips to stay prepared ahead of severe weather and tornadoes

Knowing what to do in a tornado can mean the difference between life and death, so safety officials are warning people to take precautions in advance.

C.W. Sigman, the director for Kanawha County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, says if you are traveling in a car and there is no possible way for you to take shelter, you should never take cover under and overpass.

"People want to get under the underpasses, they think they are going to shield them, but a ditch is a low spot, if you find the lowest spot around, and lay in the ditch and lay flat," Sigman said.

If you have a home that has a basement, that is where you should go during a tornado. If not, you should stay in an interior room with no windows. If you live in a mobile home, safety officials say you need to make plans to go somewhere else.

Knowing when to take shelter is also important, a tornado warning watch means you need to be prepared because tornadoes are possibly near you.

A tornado warning means one has been spotted, or there's radar-indicated storm rotation, and you need to take action. Sigman says the safest thing to do is take shelter when you know there is severe weather.

"If we have a severe storm, we are going to hunker down and let it pass before we go outside. If there is lightening, our policy is if there is lightening within 7 miles, you don't stay outside," Sigman said.

Even if a tornado doesn't hit your neighborhood, the threat of heavy winds can cause severe damage.

"Trampolines, kids' pools without water in them, other stuff outside, all of that gets thrown around. You see videos all the time on the news where a trampoline and other things get stuck in the trees, and in the power lines, tie that stuff down," Sigman said.

The most important thing is to stay informed, watch the news and pay attention to what weather and safety officials are saying. If the power goes out and you are unable to watch the TV, stay prepared by keeping your phone charged or have a battery powered radio nearby.

