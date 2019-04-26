Tire explodes and kills man in Pike County, Ky.

A Pike County man is dead after what officials called a "freak accident" at a truck parts store.

It happened Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. at the Elkhorn Truck Parts on Regina Belcher.

The Pike County Coroner's Office said Donald Lee Belcher and another person were working on replacing springs on a 10-wheeler truck when a tire exploded and hit Belcher.

The coroner's office pronounced Belcher, 47, of Elkhorn City, dead at the scene.

Bailey Funeral Home is handling Belcher's arrangements.