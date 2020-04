A toddler drowned over the Easter weekend in Clay County, West Virginia.

State police tell WSAZ it happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday on Lower Creek Road in the Bomont area.

Troopers say the two-year-old had been playing outside and was found face down in a creek.

The toddler was taken to CAMC in Charleston but later died.

No foul play is suspected, but troopers say an investigation is ongoing.