Toddler finds dirty needle in St. Albans backyard

2-year-old Chloe loves to play outside in her backyard, but now her parents are afraid to let her run free after the toddler made a shocking discovery.

"She asks to go outside every day, so to have a danger in my backyard terrifies me," Chloe's mom Jennifer said.

On Wednesday, Chloe found and picked up a dirty needle that was thrown right into the middle of their yard on Lincoln Ave. in St. Albans.

"I'm pretty sure she didn't get stuck with it, but the point is she could've," said Jennifer.

Jennifer said she immediately felt unsafe at her own home. She was full of emotion when she called police to report what she found. Paramedics also came to make sure Chloe was okay.

"I was literally crying and so many emotions go through your head and all the bad things that you don't want to think of ever happening to your child can happen in an instant," said Jennifer.

Paramedics said Chloe did not have any marks indicating she was stuck with a needle, but they told her mom she could get a blood test as a precaution.

Now, Jennifer is urging other parents to keep an eye out, even when they think they are safe. "It never crossed my mind to look in my backyard, to make sure there was nothing in my backyard that would hurt my child," she said.

Jennifer said she hopes something can be done about the needle problem in the state, but she knows a solution will be hard to find.

"I wish someone would step up," said Jennifer. "Legislators -- step up and take care of this situation. But I don't know how they would do that."