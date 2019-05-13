Toddler missing in eastern Ky.

The search is underway for a missing toddler in eastern Kentucky.

Investigators are looking for 22-month-old Kenneth Howard. He went missing Sunday night.

Crews are searching in the Kenneth Combs Road area of Magoffin County, near Floyd County. They are being assisted by two helicopters and several search dogs. There is a wooded hillside behind and around the boy's home at the end of a hollow.

It's unclear what Kenneth's parents were doing when he went missing.

Carter Conley leads the Magoffin County Rescue Squad. He told WKYT his team was contacted around 8:30 p.m. Conley said Kenneth went missing around 7:30 p.m. and that the family spent time looking for him before calling the police.

Volunteers are also responding to provide water and food for search teams.

