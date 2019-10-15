Toddler rescued from hot car in eastern Ky.

Police are thanking the person who noticed a toddler in a hot car Tuesday afternoon for more than an hour.

Prestonsburg Police said the 22-month-old child could be heard crying in the pickup truck on Cliffside Circle.

The child's condition was stabilized, but he was dehydrated. The temperatures outside the car reached 85 degrees. The windows were cracked, but police say not more than a quarter of the way down.

According to a news release, the child was in sweatpants and a sweatshirt when he was taken from the car and say he was soaked in his own sweat. Officers were there within a minute of the call being dispatched.

Crystal Hamilton, the child's mother, is now charged in connection with the incident. She faces charges including criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

The boy is now with his grandparents.

