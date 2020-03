Hosted by Tom Morris Jr., the 'Live PD: Wanted' series updates the stories on the fugitives the 'Live PD' audience has already helped capture, while embedding task forces around the country as they serve warrants in real time.

Tom Morris Jr. on Studio 3.

Tom has a history of being a producer, crime analyst and host.

You can watch 'Live PD: Wanted' on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on A&E.