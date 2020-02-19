Top business executives visit Huntington to share their expertise

Several big names in the business world are in Huntington at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday to talk with students and the public about ways to break through.

The event is being hosted by Marshall's College of Business. Leading the panel discussion is Brad Smith, the executive chairman of Intuit.

Shantanu Narayen, the chairman, president and CEO of Adobe, and Daniel Schulman, the president and CEO of PayPal, are participating in the event.

The executives are sharing their insight on a number of different topics. The event is meant to provide those in attendance a chance to learn about the ins and outs of the business world from top executives.

The event is being held from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

WSAZ will be speaking with the executives from those companies once the event is finished.




