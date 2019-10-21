Top physical fitness activities for kids

Coach Chris Lane was in Studio 3 to discuss the best recreational or competitive physical activities for kids and weight lifting and children.

Coach Lane says the top activities for kids are organized sports, martial arts, gymnastics, cheer, dance, swimming, sports performance training, and resistance training.

Benefits of youth resistance training include improved strength and endurance, stronger bones, increased sports performance, decreased risk of injury, improved body composition, increased confidence and self worth, goal setting, and developing awareness in healthy lifestyle habits.