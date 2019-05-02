Tornado Volunteer Fire Dept. opens doors to help during power outage

With close to 1,400 customers without power in the Tornado area of Kanawha County, the volunteer fire department is stepping in to help.

The Tornado Volunteer Fire Department has its generator up and running and is allowing anyone to come come by the station to charge their phones and other devices as crews work to restore power.

According to Appalachian Power's website, power for the 1,392 customers who are in the dark is expected to be restored around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Dispatchers say they have a report of a tree down along Coal River Road, but it is not clear if that is what led to the power outage.

The fire department is located at 7826 Coal River Road in St. Albans.

