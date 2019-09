UPDATE 9/1/19 @ 4:06 p.m.

A tornado warning that was issued for parts of Pike and Scioto Counties in Ohio has expired.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/1/19 @ 3:43 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Pike and Scioto Counties in Ohio.

The National Weather Service issued the warning until 4 p.m. Sunday.

