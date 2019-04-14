Tornado Watch in effect for much of WSAZ viewing area

By  | 
Posted:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of the WSAZ viewing area.

The watch includes Huntington, Charleston, Portsmouth, Pikeville and most other locations across the Tri-State.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM this evening.

The primarily threats from the storms are scattered damaging wind gusts at or greater than 70 mph and isolated large hail. A few tornadoes are also possible.

Be alert for changing weather conditions this afternoon and evening, and stay up to date with the latest on our website and the WSAZ app.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus