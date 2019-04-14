Tornado Watch in effect for much of WSAZ viewing area

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of the WSAZ viewing area.

The watch includes Huntington, Charleston, Portsmouth, Pikeville and most other locations across the Tri-State.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM this evening.

The primarily threats from the storms are scattered damaging wind gusts at or greater than 70 mph and isolated large hail. A few tornadoes are also possible.

Be alert for changing weather conditions this afternoon and evening, and stay up to date with the latest on our website and the WSAZ app.

