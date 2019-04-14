Tornado Watch translated

Late this Palm Sunday afternoon a tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the wsaz.com area. The risk of high wind storms, whether straight line (aka downbursts) or circular (tornadic) has been surmised for 3 days now. Here’s what you need to know as we head into the evening hours.

First with storms already forming along the Scioto Trail of Ohio (route 23 from Portsmouth to Columbus) and knifing southward thru the Licking Valley and Daniel Boone National Forest of Kentucky at 4 pm, the reality is many areas are in for a rowdy squall to pass between 4 and 9 pm. The amount of energy that has built up in the heavens can be seen by how fast the clouds are flying by this afternoon. Racing at speeds in excess of 50 miles per hour, those high winds aloft can be sucked down to the ground when the storm line rolls through.

Secondly, precautions to be taken by you and your family are as follows.

1. Keep the kids playing close by this afternoon, within shouting distance should the skies darken and a storm warning be issued. They can be brought in quickly if the weather turns ominous.

2. If you live in a mobile home, the time to leave is long before the storm line hits. Find a neighbor or family member's home that is more secure to wait the threat out. It is inconvenient and the chances of any 1 mobile home being hit are small, but the reality is no mobile home is a match for the type of wind storms that can occur in a pattern like this. Once the risk of severe weather has ended, you will be able to head home.

3. Secure outdoor patio furniture and any loose objects that may be flung into the air during a high wind storm.

