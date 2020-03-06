Tornado ripped teen from home; she landed in neighbor’s pool

Tennessee residents are picking up the pieces after deadly tornadoes ripped through the state.

A tornado ripped Lauren Neal’s teenage daughter from the house and threw her into the neighbor's pool. (Source: WTVF/CNN)

Eighteen people in the Cookeville area are dead after the storms, five of them children.

One family said they're lucky to be alive.

A tornado ripped Lauren Neal’s teenage daughter from the house and threw her into the neighbor's pool.

It flattened her home down to the concrete foundation.

Neal ended up on top of her house with her dog on her lap, who eventually died.

Her daughter survived, even though the tornado threw her into their neighbor’s pool.

A day later, Neal is back to what's left of what she called home for 15 years.

Neal's daughter only has minor injuries and the neighbors are OK too.

They barricaded themselves in their laundry room.

Copyright 2020 WTVF via CNN. All rights reserved.