Tornado rips through downtown Nashville, at least 7 dead

At least two tornadoes touched down early Tuesday in central Tennessee, including one that ripped across downtown Nashville and caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city.

At least seven people have died.

Police are searching for injured people and pleading with the able-bodied to stay indoors, at least until daybreak can reveal the dangers of a landscape littered with blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees.

Some schools already closed for Super Tuesday voting will be kept closed for another week or more to handle repairs. The National Weather Service has confirmed the tornadoes on radar.