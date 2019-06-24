Tornado warning causes recess in W.Va. special session

A tornado warning Monday evening in Kanawha County led to a recess in the special session to consider education reform, our crew at the scene reports.

It happened around 7 p.m., just as the National Weather Service reported a radar-indicated tornado affecting parts of the county.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, ordered lawmakers and others assembled in the Senate chambers to head downstairs.

Lights were flickering in the Senate chamber during the warning. There were no reports of injuries.

We have a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.