Tornado warnings pass with minor problems

An active storm day ended with three tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service. From 6:57PM thru 9:00PM a sliver of West Virginia went through an alert for possible spinning winds.

While no tornadoes have been confirmed, there was a wedge of high winds and hail storms that raked parts of Jackson, Roane, Clay, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh and far northern Kanawha County. Since it is WSAZ’s mantra to interrupt programming during a valid tornado warning, a part Jeopardy James Holzhauer’s 26th win straight win was missed by WSAZ viewers.

The sequence of events that led to the issuance of the tornado warning by the NWS is part of a protocol set out in advance. When a credible circular signature shows up on Doppler radar, it is the duty of the National Weather Service to issue a warning. At that point, the mission of WSAZ turns to informing the public of the risk and relying qualitative information of what the warning means.

As chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier noted twice on the air, “not all tornadoes are like the storms that have been tracked across the Great Plains this week”. Tony urged viewers to stay inside away from windows in anticipation of flying debris.

Late spring and summer are at the height of the severe weather season in Appalachia though tornadic winds can occur in any month.

