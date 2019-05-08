Tow truck driver caught on camera stealing tailgate

A college student returned to his parking space to find the tailgate from his truck was missing.

Police say a security camera recorded the theft, and it turned out the thief is a professional tow truck driver.

Marshall University police say it happened in the university employee parking lot behind the foundation building.

The criminal complaint says security video shows a tow truck driver driving on the parking lot around 9:30 p.m. Monday and stopping behind a silver truck.

Investigators say the suspect stole the attached tailgate from the truck. During the process, he damaged the backup camera that was in that tailgate.

The owner of the truck returned to his parking space a little before midnight and saw that his tailgate was gone.

Police say the thief was using a company truck owned by a towing business in Huntington.

The next day, police say the suspect admitted to the theft, and the stolen tailgate was returned to the owner.

The suspect, 35-year-old Robert Hudnall of South Point, Ohio, is charged with destruction of property, vehicle tampering, and petty larceny, which are all misdemeanors.

According to court records, he was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

Police say they aren't releasing the security video that shows the theft because the case hasn't gone to court yet.

