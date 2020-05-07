Town creates signs to honor Class of 2020

Traditional graduation ceremonies have been put on hold due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The Clay community came together to make sure the Class of 2020 is not forgotten after spending their final semester of high school learning from home.

Community members helped raise funds to put 103 banners on telephone poles across town to represent each member of this year's Clay High School graduating class. The banners include the student's name and senior portrait.

"Since we can’t have graduation, we will all still be out there in town together and we can all go see them separately," senior Austin Brown said. "We’ll be able to treasure that forever."

The banners will be taken down at the end of May, and each student will be given theirs to keep.

"Our class has definitely been the generation of change," Brown said. "When we were born, 9/11 was going on and now at the end of everything, when we are supposed to be celebrating, we can’t because this coronavirus is going on. It has just been a whole other milestone for the whole world."

Brown said he will one day tell his children about this difficult time and the disappointment of not having a normal graduation ceremony.

The town will hold a special graduation parade at noon this Saturday to honor graduating seniors, as well as students completing fifth and eight grades. The school still hopes to hold a traditional graduation ceremony later this summer.

"It’s a pretty good feeling because it shows that the school still wants us to be able to have that graduation and everything we need," senior Andrew McBee said, looking up at his banner hanging along Main Street. "It’s just showing that they really care about us."

McBee said the banners remind him of the good and bad times of going to high school with his classmates, as everyone moves onto the next chapter of their lives and goes their separate ways.