Traces of carcinogen found in air monitor

The Pike County General Health District held a public forum Saturday after officials say traces of Neptunium 237 were found in an air monitor.

The air monitor is across the street from Zahn's Corner Middle School in Pike County.

"It's a very scary thing, I've asked many many questions, I've taken part in public comment --any forum that I can for the safety of my family and my community," said concerned parent, Elizabeth Lamerson.

The Pike County General Health District says due to Department of Energy documents, Neptunium is on the Portsmouth reservation and has reached the air monitoring station as a likely result of construction activities on the On-Site Waste Disposal Facility.

"On site waste disposal site you have construction, you've already said there's neptunium 237 on this property..now you've dozed and excavated the whole property. Neptunium shows up in an air monitor...where's it probably coming from," said Health Commissioner, Matt Brewster.

The Pike County General health District says right now it's too early to know the health impacts of contamination.

But they Health District is asking state and federal partners to assist them with stopping any further construction on the On-Site Waste Disposal Facility and move forward with a full investigation of off site contamination. They say they want this done until it is determined that harmful contamination will not reach their citizens.

