Tracking W.Va. Gov. Justice's time at the Statehouse

He's a billionaire who owns mines, farms and a resort. But how Jim Justice spends his time as West Virginia's 36th governor has largely been a mystery.

Since taking office in 2017, critics have said Justice is rarely at the Statehouse and called his business portfolio distracting.

He's pushed back on those claims.

His schedule for the past seven months was recently released to The Associated Press through an open-records-law request. It shows he rarely meets with his Cabinet, rarely is at the capital, and was largely missing at one of the legislative session's most critical points.

His office said Justice wasn't available for an interview but released a statement. Justice says his calendar doesn't reflect the time and work he puts in as governor. His lawyer says Justice doesn't log most of his office time.