Jason Ekers from the Guyan Conservation District was in Studio 3 to give tips on how farmers can prevent tractor accidents from happening.

Jason Ekers spoke with Sarah on how farmers can prevent tractor accidents.

There are two upcoming trainings to learn more information:

One is at the Milton Pumpkin Park on Saturday, February 29 from 1-4 p.m.

There is another training at West Virginia State University's Urban AG Conference on May 2 from 1-4 p.m.

Both trainings are free to the public.