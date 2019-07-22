UPDATE | 2 westbound lanes still closed after semi crash on I-64 West

UPDATE 7/22/19 @ 11 p.m.

Two westbound lanes have reopened late Monday night after a crash involving a tractor-trailer that leaked diesel fuel, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

A tractor-trailer leaking fuel closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in South Charleston.

While the two slow lanes are open, the two fast lanes will remain closed until sometime Tuesday morning, according to dispatchers.

There was no report of injuries in the crash, which happened around 8:20 p.m. near the 54-mile marker in the South Charleston area.

Crews have remained on the scene cleaning up diesel fuel.

