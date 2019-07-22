Tractor-trailer accident causes traffic backup

Lanes are closed Monday afternoon on the South Charleston/Dunbar Interstate 64 bridge due to a tractor-trailer accident.

A Pepsi truck drove into the barrier wall on the westbound side. Motorists are having to drive on the shoulder because of the accident.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, medics are still on the scene and no one has been transported for injuries.

We have a crew on their way to the scene, but traffic is backed up from the Dunbar exit to the Washington Street exit.

