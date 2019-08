Two tractor trailers were involved in an accident early Thursday morning on I77 South in the Standard area of Kanawha County.

The crash caused an oil spill on the roadway around 12:20, causing the right lane to close down at the 68.5 MM.

Metro Dispatchers say the Pratt Volunteer Fire Department is on scene cleaning the 100+ gallons spill.

Medics transported one person, according to dispatchers.

