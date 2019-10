A tractor-trailer accident has caused traffic backups in Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the accident happened near mile marker 84.5 on I-77 North. It was reported around 3:30 p.m.

A Metro 911 alert says the road is shut down in both directions due to the tractor-trailer catching fire.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.