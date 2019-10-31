Tractor trailer accident shuts down part of I-77

An accident involving a tractor trailer has caused an interstate to partially close in Charleston Thursday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident involved a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle.

Two of three northbound lanes of I-77 are closed near the split around mile marker 101. The Brooks Street and Greenbrier Street exits are also shut down at this time.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Keep checking he WSAZ app for the latest information.

