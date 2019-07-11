Tractor trailer breaks through guard rail in Shrewsbury

Roadways were temporarily blocked after a tractor trailer broke through a guard rail in Shrewsbury.

The accident happened on E Dupont Avenue on Thursday morning. The driver of the tractor trailer suffered no injuries.

The bed of the truck is currently laying over the railroad tracks and wrecker crews say it will probably take them 10 hours to get the tractor trailer completely moved.

E Dupont Avenue was reduced to one lane following the accident, but has now temporarily been reopened.