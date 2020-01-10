UPDATE l Road reopens after tractor trailer fire

UPDATE 1/10/2020 @ 8:19 a.m..

A busy road in Nitro is back open after a tractor trailer caught on fire early Friday morning.

First Avenue in Nitro opened up to commuters before 7:30 a.m. between 19th and 25th Street after the cab of a tractor trailer caught on fire early Friday morning.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Dispatchers told WSAZ the fire started in the cab, but they do not believe it spread to the trailer.

Nitro firefighters responded to the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/10/2020

Emergency dispatchers told WSAZ the call came in at 6:20 a.m. Friday.

1st Avenue between 19th Street and 25th Street in Nitro is shut down.

The fire is out but 1st Avenue is still closed to traffic.

