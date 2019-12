An accident involving a tractor-trailer and a car has resulted in a road closure Friday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW near Winfield Road on Charleston's West Side.

Emergency crews are on scene, but there is no word on injuries at this time.

The roadway will remain closed until the wreckage is cleared.

