Rt. 85 is closed at Bolt Mountain in Boone County after a tractor trailer crash.

The crash happened just before 2 Friday morning. Boone County deputies say the driver of the truck, who is from North Carolina, was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The truck was carrying flowers. Rt. 85 is closed between Farley Branch and the Rt. 99 intersection.

Deputies estimate the cleanup to be complete and the road to re-open about 9 Friday morning.