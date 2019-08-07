UPDATE l One southbound lane of W.Va. Turnpike back open after multiple crashes into median wall

=====UPDATE STORY=====

UPDATE 8/7/19 @ 7:45 a.m..

One southbound lane of I-77 has reopened Wednesday morning after a car and a semi-truck crashed along the West Virginia Turnpike.

The incidents happened just before 6:50 a.m just past the West Virginia Turnpike toll plaza near Chelyan. That's near the 84 mile marker.

According to West Virginia State Police, a car traveling south hydroplaned and crashed into a median wall.

A semi-truck, also traveling southbound, tried to avoid the crash, but also crashed into the median wall. The semi-truck ended up crashing through the median wall and into the northbound lanes of traffic.

Both drivers of the car and the semi-truck were taken to the hospital. According to troopers they have minor injuries.

All northbound lanes are open.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/7/19

The southbound lanes of I-77 at the 84 mile marker are shut down.

A tractor trailer crashed at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday near the toll plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike.

All southbound lanes are shut down. No word on when those lanes will reopen.

A WSAZ news crew is at the crash scene gathering information.

Drivers should use caution this morning due to standing water on some roads.

It's a good idea to slow down to keep from hydroplaning.

