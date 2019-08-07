UPDATE l One southbound lane of W.Va. Turnpike back open after multiple crashes into median wall

One southbound lane of I-77 has reopened Wednesday morning after a car and a semi-truck crashed along the West Virginia Turnpike.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- =====UPDATE STORY=====

UPDATE 8/7/19 @ 7:45 a.m..

The incidents happened just before 6:50 a.m just past the West Virginia Turnpike toll plaza near Chelyan. That's near the 84 mile marker.

According to West Virginia State Police, a car traveling south hydroplaned and crashed into a median wall.

A semi-truck, also traveling southbound, tried to avoid the crash, but also crashed into the median wall. The semi-truck ended up crashing through the median wall and into the northbound lanes of traffic.

Both drivers of the car and the semi-truck were taken to the hospital. According to troopers they have minor injuries.

All northbound lanes are open.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/7/19

The southbound lanes of I-77 at the 84 mile marker are shut down.

A tractor trailer crashed at 6:48 a.m. Wednesday near the toll plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike.

All southbound lanes are shut down. No word on when those lanes will reopen.

Drivers should use caution this morning due to standing water on some roads.

It's a good idea to slow down to keep from hydroplaning.

