Tractor-trailer fire closes U.S. 35 North in Putnam County

A tractor-trailer fire late Tuesday night has U.S. 35 North closed near Crooked Creek, the Teays Valley Fire Department said.

West Virginia 511 said this is near the intersection of state Route 34.

No injuries have been reported, Putnam County 911 dispatchers say.

Crews from Teays Valley, Nitro and Winfield fire departments are on the scene. The incident was reported just before 11 p.m.

Investigators say the rig was hauling three vans.

