UPDATE | One lane reopens following overturned semi on I-77 S in Charleston

UPDATE 4/25/19 @ 8:26 p.m.

One southbound lane of I-77 is back open, after a tractor trailer flipped on its side earlier Thursday evening.

Crews are working to get the truck, that is carrying plasma, back-up.

The plasma has been contained to the trailer, police say.

UPDATE 4/25/19 @ 7:45 p.m.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are closed at this time during cleanup of the scene near the Leon Sullivan Way exit, crews on the scene say.

