Tractor trailer flips sending new cars crashing onto road

Crews are clearing away a big mess after a trailer hauling four vehicles flipped on its side.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:15 pm on Route 35 East in Gallipolis just before the bridge into West Virginia.

The truck hauling the trailer didn’t overturn, and the driver wasn’t hurt.

All four vehicles are badly damaged. One flipped over the side of a hill. Two remained on the trailer.

All four vehicles are handicap accessible, crews at the scene say.

The truck driver told crews another driver cut him off, and the trailer flipped when the truck driver over-corrected.

Two vehicles have been towed away as of 11 pm. Other tow truck crews are working on moving the rest.

This entrance to the bridge will remain closed until the vehicles are removed.