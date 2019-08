A tractor-trailer jackknife accident late Monday night closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 64 west except one, just before the Dunbar exit, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. – just before the 53-mile marker.

No injuries were reported. Dispatchers say another car may have been involved.

Some diesel fuel was spilled at the scene, dispatchers say.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.