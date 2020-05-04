Tractor trailer rollover shuts down highway

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ an early morning tractor trailer rollover shut down both northbound lanes of a major interstate in our region.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday along I-79 north near Elkview.

Dispatchers say there were injuries because of the crash, but conditions of anyone injured is unknown.

Both northbound lanes of I-79 are shut down.

I-79 N is closed at Big Chimney. Drivers need to taken Rt. 119 to Frame Rd. to get back on I-79 N.

