Tractor trailer rollover shuts down highway

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. Monday along I-79 north near Elkview.
Updated: Mon 8:00 AM, May 04, 2020

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ an early morning tractor trailer rollover shut down both northbound lanes of a major interstate in our region.

Dispatchers say there were injuries because of the crash, but conditions of anyone injured is unknown.

Both northbound lanes of I-79 are shut down.

I-79 N is closed at Big Chimney. Drivers need to taken Rt. 119 to Frame Rd. to get back on I-79 N.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene gathering information.

