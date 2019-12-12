Trade school students in Point Pleasant get hands-on project

If you attend a basketball game at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, things might be a little uncomfortable with no bleachers in the gym -- for now.

The bleachers in the boys' gym at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School are without seats -- for now. (Credit: John Lowe/WSAZ)

“We'd like to have them as soon as we can but that learning piece is the ultimate thing,” PPJSHS principal William Cottrill said.

This comes after years of deteriorating and slowly damaged plastic bleachers in both their boys' and girls' gyms.

“We ended up having to replace 600 of them total,” Cottrill said. “We were looking for ways to because we were running out of replacement seats.”

School officials started looking for a long-term solution and found it right next door.

Students at the Mason County Career School took up a project to build stronger, more durable wooden bleachers.

“The drafting class designed the bracket and they designed it with code in mind so we have to comply with ADA and NFPA code and so the welding students also got to be a part of that process of design to a code,” welding teacher Brent Hereford said.

After a design was made for the bleachers, machine tool students cut and pre-drill pieces of metal that welding students put together.

The project is something students have taken on as their own contribution to the school and the community.

“It's a lot of fun knowing that something that you have your hands on and you know you did,” welding student Nick Ball said. “It's kind of a big accomplishment.”

While the project is ongoing, the wait for comfortable seats in the gym is all worth it for the school to give their students such a unique project.

“It takes some time,” Cottrill said. “This is a learning experience for these kids and the welding program they have to teach them.”

According to school officials, the bleachers in the Point Pleasant boys' gym in will be completed in a couple of weeks.