Traffic backed up after accident along Corridor G

Traffic is backed up Friday evening on Corridor G in the Alum Creek area after a two-vehicle crash, our crew at the scene says.

The accident was reported around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Sand Plant Road.

Sand Plant Road is closed in that area, as well as one lane of Corridor G.

West Virginia State Police troopers are investigating. Alum Creek Volunteer firefighters and Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services crews are also at the scene.

There's no word on the extent of the injuries involved at this time.

