Traffic is congested on the interstate in Cabell County after a crash.

The accident is minor, but traffic is backed up between Barboursville and Milton in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a driver hit a tree.

One eastbound lane is closed. The accident is near mile marker 23.5.

There is no word on injuries yet.

