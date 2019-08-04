Traffic camera catches bank robbery suspect throwing money from car window

A man is in custody after Oregon, Ohio police say he robbed a bank Saturday, and lead police on a pursuit down I-75.

ODOT officials tweeted a photo of the chase Saturday showing the suspect tossing money out of the window.

Police tell WSAZ's sister station, the 5/3 Bank on Navarre Avenue was robbed at gunpoint around 10:00 AM. No one was hurt, but police say it's unclear if the suspect fired any shots.

Northwood Police assisted with securing the bank while Oregon and other local police agencies chased the suspect to I-75, then south beyond Bowling Green.

WTVG reports police scanner traffic indicated the suspect reached speeds topping 115 mph.

