Traffic crashes reported due to rain-slick roads

Friday morning's rain is causing traffic problems around the region.

In Huntington, a tractor trailer jackknifed on I-64 near Exit 6, which is the Huntington-Chesapeake interchange.

A Cabell County 911 dispatcher told WSAZ no one is injured in the crash, but the slow westbound lane is blocked. The fast lane is open.

The dispatcher said there are two tow trucks working to remove the semi from the road. No word on when it will be back open.

West Virginia Department of Highways said the semi took out a guardrail and damaged a portion of the bridge.

A two-car crash was reported on I-64 in Nitro near mile marker 46, but that has been clear for traffic.

No injuries reported.

