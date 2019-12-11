Traffic light project to cause delays in Catlettsburg

Traffic delays are expected for the next one to two weeks in Catlettsburg because of work on updating traffic signals.

Work is being done on new traffic lights between 34th and 36th streets in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

The work is being done on U.S. 23 between 34th and 36th streets.

Work will begin every week day around 8:30 in the morning and last throughout the day.

While crews are working, drivers should expect lane closures, and even traffic to be stopped altogether at times for at least 30 minutes.

“There will be lengthy delays and detours each day crews are working. With the high-level of traffic in this area, please consider alternate routes or plan travel accordingly during construction,” said Kentucky Department of Highways officials.

Lanes will be fully open when crews are not working.

