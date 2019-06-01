Traffic stop, home search, leads to arrests, $160K in drugs seized in Rowan County

A K-9 alerting to drugs in a car at a traffic stop set off a string of events that ended with five arrests, and over $150,000 dollars in drugs.

Kentucky State Police say the traffic stop happened Thursday along I-64 in Rowan County. A trooper called in a K-9 unit from Morehead Police, and the dog alerted on the vehicle. Troopers say when they searched the car, they discovered about 95 grams of heroin, a firearm, and over $7,000 in cash.

Investigators say the traffic stop also led to additional information about drug trafficking in Rowan County. Troopers got a search warrant and executed it on Friday.

Inside the home, police say they found about 1,180 grams of cocaine, 45 grams of heroin, marijuana, and about $660 in cash. Troopers estimate the street value of the drugs at about $160,000 dollars.

36-year-old Dominic Adams, of Detroit, Michigan, 49-year-old Moses Wright, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, 32-year-old Andre Hall, of Detroit, 27-year-old Lachan Moore, of Morehead, and 40-year-old Thomas Wallace were arrested in the case. All are charged with drug trafficking, engaging in organized crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia.